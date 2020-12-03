MKM Partners Lowers Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) to Neutral

MKM Partners lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MGY. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.31.

MGY stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. The firm had revenue of $121.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,846,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after acquiring an additional 267,276 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

