MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 10,089 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $110.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day moving average is $107.63. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.18 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.