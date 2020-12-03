MML Investors Services LLC Buys 535 Shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $139.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $156.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.84.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

