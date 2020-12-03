MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Okta by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,020,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 395,715 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Okta by 50.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,644,000 after acquiring an additional 306,924 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,663,000 after acquiring an additional 410,210 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.47, for a total transaction of $10,223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,685,586.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $7,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,793,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,479 shares of company stock valued at $79,180,467. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $230.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.26. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $251.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of -121.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.43.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

