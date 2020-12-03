MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after buying an additional 3,914,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,762,000 after buying an additional 1,211,730 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 44,493.5% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,936,000 after buying an additional 876,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after buying an additional 648,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 84.4% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 816,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,299,000 after buying an additional 373,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $272.40 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $313.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 132.23, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.69, for a total value of $398,827.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,492.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,782.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,910 shares of company stock worth $6,628,634 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

