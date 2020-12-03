MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,773 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,338,000 after acquiring an additional 69,543 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on D. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $80.28 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4,014.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.