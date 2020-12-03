MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Shares Gap Down to $2.74

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2020

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.31. MOGU shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

The company has a market cap of $218.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.68.

MOGU Company Profile (NYSE:MOGU)

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

