Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 15.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 32,970 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after buying an additional 76,548 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 72.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

