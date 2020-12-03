Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.96

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 53543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, 86 Research assumed coverage on Momo in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 682.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Momo in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Momo in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 390.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Momo in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

