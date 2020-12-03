Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 127,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.14 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

