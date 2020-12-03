Morgan Stanley Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 19.40 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19.40 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ABBN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC set a CHF 24 target price on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays set a CHF 27 target price on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price target on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 price target on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 23.29.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.