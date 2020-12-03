Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) a €15.00 Price Target

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2020

Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.74 ($17.34).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?

Analyst Recommendations for Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G)

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit