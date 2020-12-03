Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) a €15.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.74 ($17.34).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

