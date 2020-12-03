Morgan Stanley Lowers Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of AIAGY stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.38. Aurubis has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

