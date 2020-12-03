Morgan Stanley Reiterates €28.00 Price Target for Signify (AMS:LIGHT)

Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LIGHT. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Signify and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Signify and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.07 ($37.73).

Signify has a 1 year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1 year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

