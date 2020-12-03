Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,347,000 after buying an additional 77,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $171.06 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.21. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.87.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

