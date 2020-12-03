MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €109.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €222.00 ($261.18) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €162.79 ($191.51).

Get MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) alerts:

ETR:MTX opened at €206.30 ($242.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1-year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 1-year high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company has a 50-day moving average of €175.36 and a 200 day moving average of €157.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion and a PE ratio of 25.15.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.