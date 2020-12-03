NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,118.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after acquiring an additional 70,088 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 67.8% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 379,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 153,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 55.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 62,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

