Needham & Company LLC Raises Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $80.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SMTC. Summit Insights lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $67.90 on Thursday. Semtech has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 98.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $223,400.00. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 11,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Semtech by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 136.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 28.3% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

