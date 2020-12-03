Needham & Company LLC Raises Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $80.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SMTC. Summit Insights lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
Shares of Semtech stock opened at $67.90 on Thursday. Semtech has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 98.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23.
In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $223,400.00. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the third quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 11,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Semtech by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 136.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 28.3% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.