Needham & Company LLC Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $180.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS stock opened at $146.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.93 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $12,304,255.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,474,346.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,797 shares in the company, valued at $33,793,341.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,781 shares of company stock worth $35,087,359 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 201.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 39.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 94.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,123,000 after buying an additional 509,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Zscaler by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.