NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cross Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.85.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

