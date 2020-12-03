NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Barclays

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetApp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cross Research raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.85.

Shares of NTAP opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. CWM LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 82.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 45.2% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in NetApp by 539.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

