NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Earnings Results

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. NetApp has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

