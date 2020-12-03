NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34-1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.NetApp also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.94-1.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10. NetApp has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.38.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.85.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.