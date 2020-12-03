Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (NEV.V) (CVE:NEV) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (NEV.V) (CVE:NEV) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (NEV.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 21,000 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14.

About Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (NEV.V) (CVE:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's principal gold property is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 leased patents covering an area of 4,160 hectares located in White Pine County.

