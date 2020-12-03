NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster Sells 36,628 Shares

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $805,449.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares in the company, valued at $14,000,571.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $22.84 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,040,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,316,000 after purchasing an additional 451,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,100,000 after purchasing an additional 489,649 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 85.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,857,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NMI by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,884,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,342,000 after purchasing an additional 61,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in NMI by 97.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.