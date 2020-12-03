NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster Sells 36,628 Shares

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $805,449.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares in the company, valued at $14,000,571.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $22.84 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
