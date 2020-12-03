Nord/LB Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) a €25.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €31.05 ($36.52).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €29.94 ($35.22) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.17. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 1-year high of €32.90 ($38.71). The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 57.45.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

