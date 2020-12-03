Nord/LB Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM)

Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €95.82 ($112.73).

Get Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €76.96 ($90.54) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €72.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €75.30. Rheinmetall AG has a 52-week low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 52-week high of €109.30 ($128.59).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.