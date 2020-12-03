NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Gap Up to $2.04

Shares of NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.30. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 4,968 shares.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NTN Buzztime stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.74% of NTN Buzztime as of its most recent SEC filing.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

