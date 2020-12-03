NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) Shares Gap Up to $2.04

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.04, but opened at $2.30. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 4,968 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00.

Get NTN Buzztime alerts:

NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTN Buzztime had a negative net margin of 37.88% and a negative return on equity of 81.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter.

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.