Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

Get Ntt Docomo alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ntt Docomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ntt Docomo from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Ntt Docomo from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ntt Docomo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCMYY opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of -0.35. Ntt Docomo has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $38.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59.

About Ntt Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ntt Docomo (DCMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ntt Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ntt Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.