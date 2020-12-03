Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel D Matthew Dorny Sells 6,200 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $315,022.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,592.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

D Matthew Dorny also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

On Wednesday, November 11th, D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $317,068.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $320,602.00.

NYSE:NUS opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $57.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

NUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.