NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Julie Southern Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $642,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $160.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $161.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of -302.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.19.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. AlphaValue raised NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.59.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.