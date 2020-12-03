NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Julie Southern Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $642,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NXPI stock opened at $160.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $161.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of -302.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.19.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. AlphaValue raised NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.59.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.