Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

Shares of Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $7.59. Oblong shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 3,738 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oblong Company Profile (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations.

