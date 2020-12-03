Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) a €140.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Siltronic AG (WAF.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.00 ($117.65).

Shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) stock opened at €124.10 ($146.00) on Monday. Siltronic AG has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business’s 50 day moving average is €91.21 and its 200-day moving average is €85.24.

About Siltronic AG (WAF.F)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

