Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) a €140.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Siltronic AG (WAF.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.00 ($117.65).

Shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) stock opened at €124.10 ($146.00) on Monday. Siltronic AG has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business’s 50 day moving average is €91.21 and its 200-day moving average is €85.24.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

