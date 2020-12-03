Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Okta by 2,057.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 109.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $230.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.26. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $251.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of -121.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.43.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.47, for a total value of $10,223,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,685,586.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $7,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,793,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,479 shares of company stock valued at $79,180,467. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

