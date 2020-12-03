Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

OKTA opened at $230.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $251.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of -121.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.43.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $10,560,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 16,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $3,306,305.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 355,479 shares of company stock worth $79,180,467 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

