Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $11,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,671,593.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PANW opened at $293.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.74. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $298.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.11.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.