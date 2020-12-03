Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $11,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,671,593.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PANW opened at $293.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.74. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $298.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.63 and a beta of 1.17.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.11.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
