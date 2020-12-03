Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $3,526,680.00.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $3,006,960.00.

NYSE:PANW opened at $293.23 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $298.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.64 and a 200 day moving average of $246.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after buying an additional 343,350 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $211,816,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $172,145,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after buying an additional 153,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 540,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $124,105,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

