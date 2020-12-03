Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $78,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

