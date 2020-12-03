Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share.
Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
About Patterson Companies
Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.
Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.