PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Jeffrey Grogin Sells 9,225 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $540,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Grogin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Monday, November 2nd, Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $472,873.50.

On Thursday, October 1st, Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $533,666.25.

PFSI stock opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $67.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.88.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.