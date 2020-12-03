PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Jeffrey Grogin Sells 9,225 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $540,769.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Grogin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 2nd, Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $472,873.50.
- On Thursday, October 1st, Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total value of $533,666.25.
PFSI stock opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $67.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.88.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.
PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.
