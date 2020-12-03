PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,595 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.90% of PGT Innovations worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PGTI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

PGTI stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.41.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.58 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

