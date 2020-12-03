Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) Shares Gap Up to $3.49

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.92. Phoenix Tree shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 4,858 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phoenix Tree stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned 0.31% of Phoenix Tree worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases apartments from property owners and rents them to residents and corporate clients in the People's Republic of China. It designs, renovates, and furnishes apartments; and provides WiFi, 24/7 resident support, and common area maintenance and utilities to the residents, as well as repair and maintenance for private rooms.

