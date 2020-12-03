Piper Sandler Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $220.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

V has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.83.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V opened at $210.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $409.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,110. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after buying an additional 5,288,239 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Visa by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $422,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.