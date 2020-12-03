Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Receives $13.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSTI. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 139,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $1,437,322.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,848,583 shares in the company, valued at $39,794,348.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 202,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,521. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.