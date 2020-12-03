PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,196,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,901 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.51% of PPG Industries worth $146,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in PPG Industries by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in PPG Industries by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPG opened at $147.11 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $149.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

