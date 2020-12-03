Pritchard Capital Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $295.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Pritchard Capital from $266.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pritchard Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.14% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OKTA. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Okta from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.43.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $230.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $251.18. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 16,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $3,306,305.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total transaction of $223,200.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,479 shares of company stock valued at $79,180,467 over the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Okta by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Okta by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 9.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

