Pritchard Capital Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $178.00

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2020

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Pritchard Capital from $234.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Pritchard Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Splunk from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.72.

Shares of SPLK opened at $205.91 on Thursday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.57 and a 200-day moving average of $196.49.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $213,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,008,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,348 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Article: Stop Order

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit