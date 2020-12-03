Pritchard Capital Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $178.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Pritchard Capital from $234.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Pritchard Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Splunk from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.72.

Shares of SPLK opened at $205.91 on Thursday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.57 and a 200-day moving average of $196.49.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $213,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,008,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,348 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

