Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$43.00 price objective on the stock.

TSE PRN opened at C$24.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.19. The stock has a market cap of $480.44 million and a P/E ratio of -15.48. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of C$9.51 and a 12-month high of C$27.50. The company has a current ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 26.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Get Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) alerts:

About Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO)

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.