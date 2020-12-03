Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2020

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) (TSE:PRN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$43.00 price objective on the stock.

TSE PRN opened at C$24.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.19. The stock has a market cap of $480.44 million and a P/E ratio of -15.48. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of C$9.51 and a 12-month high of C$27.50. The company has a current ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 26.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

About Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO)

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit