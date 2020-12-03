ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Shares Gap Down to $9.72

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.72, but opened at $9.00. ProShares UltraShort Silver shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 11,687 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZSL. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 5,710.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 60.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 381.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 57.0% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 111,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40,371 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

