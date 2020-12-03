PVH (NYSE:PVH) Announces Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $83.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average of $57.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.06. PVH has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

